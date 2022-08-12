Pinoy Gaming Festival returns in 2022 to celebrate local gaming

EVENTS ARE making a comeback and the gaming industry is hyped up to interact with their communities on ce more. This year, the Pinoy Gaming Festival returns to join the fun, and everyone is invited.

Pinoy Gaming Festival (PGF) will be uniting communities through a series of tournaments, showmatches, and meet and greets, as well as booth and stage activities. Living up to its official hashtag “#MakiHALOsaPGF2022”, the event aims to bring together gamers of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

Various activities from our different sponsors are available for everyone to enjoy. Gamers will have fun and interact to win exciting prizes and items. Brand partners Tencent, Acer and JBL are joining the PGF 2022 celebration, with their different giveaways and activities. Phone brand Realme and official gaming chair partner BraZen are also participating in the event.

PGF to host fighting game tourney Cyberzone x Road to REV Major 2022

Done in partnership with venue partner Cyberzone and GG Truck, Road to REV Major invites everyone to show-off their skills in Tekken 7 and Guilty Gear Strive. Winners of Road to REV Major 2022 at PGF will be heading to the big stage as they earn entry tickets to the TEKKEN World Tour and the ArcSys World Tour.

Live the life of a gaming influencer inside Tower of Fantasy Experience Zone

Tower of Fantasy, the newest MMORPG from Tencent, comes to PGF. The experience zone for gamers is a chance for everyone to be involved and live the gaming influencer life just for a day.

Experience the chance to be involved in the process and familiarize yourself with some of the happenings in the gaming and esports scene. PGF will have streamer zones where attendees will have the chance to be a streamer. Free play areas are also for those who want to try Tower of Fantasy. There will also be a photobooth area inside the zone.

Rumble Royale influencers, raffles, giveaways, and more

Gaming celebrities, your favorite content creators, and pro players will also join the PGF via official community partner Rumble Royale. Interact with your lodis, and show your top fan energy!

Let's not forget: A festival is not festive without giveaways! Be sure to go to the event early for a chance to win various prizes. Take part in the different games, promos, and raffles to win PGF merch, plus more freebies from our partners and sponsors.

The Pinoy Gaming Festival 2022 is this coming Aug 20 to 21, 2022, at the Music Hall, SM Mall of Asia. The event will also be broadcasted online.

