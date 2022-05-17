Pinoy FPS ‘Project Xandata’ gets Epic Games grant

EPIC Games has recognized the potential of competitive hero shooter Project Xandata, and awarded it an Epic MegaGrant.

Established in 2019, Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million dollar (or P5.2 billion) program to jumpstart “creative, noteworthy, and innovative projects” that are centered around Unreal Engine, Epic Games’ proprietary graphics creation tool.

“Unreal Engine was a key part in bringing Project Xandata to life,” said Gene Gacho, a technical director at Secret 6, the Philippine-based game studio that developed the shooter. Gacho is also the creator of Project Xandata, which launched in early access on Steam earlier this year. (Tap here to read our game review.)

“We don’t think anything out there matches Unreal when it comes to building first-person shooters,” he added.

Epic MegaGrant to aid continued development of Project Xandata

We have reached out to Secret 6 for clarification on terms of the grant, but according to Epic Games’ explainer, “Grants range from $5,000 to $500,000, and cover a variety of endeavors from game development, architecture projects, and film production, to academic uses and software tool development.”

It adds, “We ask that the funds be used directly for project or team specific expenses, such as continued project development and hiring.”

Last year, nearly 400 projects were awarded an Epic MegaGrant.

