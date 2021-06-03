Pingris' Dota dream team? June Mar, Kiefer, Japeth, Bolick

IT'S NO secret that Marc Pingris is a Dota fan.

The 6-foot-4 Magnolia Hotshot forward has long publicly expressed his love for the arena battler and, through the game, has formed a fellowship with other PBA Dota 2 fans like June Mar Fajardo and Robert Bolick.

The recently retired big man once again express his love for the 5v5 multiplayer game during his guesting in Spin.ph's Zoom In series.

“Libangan ko lang naman 'to. Laro-laro lang kami nina June Mar. Di naman kami sobrang pro na magagaling. Kami ni June Mar, katuwaan lang.” Pingis told Spin.ph staff in the program.

The recently retired Magnolia forward also shared his go-to heroes to viewers, noting his love for Viper for its versatility in farming and, of course, absurd early game damage.

“Viper. Ako si Viper, kasi madaling laruin iyan. Second skill pa lang, parang ang lakas din mag-farm e, tsaka ang lakas din magbawas. Yun lang naman madalas kong gamitin. Sniper, sila Tiny. Depende,” he explained.

But even a quick look at the Magnolia star’s previous streams shows that the Pinoy Sakuragi replicates his team-first hardcourt attitude inside Dota 2, playing whichever role the team needs.

On the show, Pingris also flexed his new, custom-made gaming rig. While he did not share any details on the specs ("Secret!" was all he would say), it was still a massive upgrade from his previous gaming laptops.

“Pina-build ko talaga siya. Pinasadya ko. Meron din na makikita kang picture ko tsaka si Sakuragi. Tsaka mga ilaw. Sobrang grabeng upgrade nun,” he shared.

The 39-year old also recently got into streaming with his setup, with which he hopes to share some games with some fans.

“Minsan, nag-stream kami, so hi na rin sa mga fans,” said Pingris about his stream sessions with June Mar. “Masaya kami dun, kasi ako, especially ngayon, may time ako mag-Dota, laruin yung mga fans na gustong maglaro."

Pingris also mentioned his Dota Boys bond with fellow PBA players and admits that they work well as a Dota team.

“Minsan panalo ka, minsan talo ka, ganun. Depende kasi e. May time na pag nagkakasama kami, nananalo kami,” he says.

Pingris was among the PBA stars who joined pro-DOTA 2 players in a charity show match last year. The Lockdown Games, organized by Mineski for the benefit of frontline health workers, was able to raise P1 million.

“Nung nag-pandemic, tinanong kami nina Coach Chot Reyes na maglaro kami ng Dota, kami nina Japeth, kung (maka-raise) kami ng 1 million, ibibigay namin sa frontliners," the now retired player said. "So alam ko, inabot namin yun e. Yung unang game namin, talo kami kasi best of three yan. Game 2 and 3, panalo kami. Nakaabot ng 1 million.”

If he were to choose a Dota all-star team from his ex-compatriots in the PBA, he didn't hesitate to name his fellow Dota Boys: June Mar Fajardo, Kiefer Ravena, Robert Bolick, and Japeth Aguilar.

We also asked him about his plans for joining Dota tournaments. He haD this to say:

“Wala pa e. Malay mo, kung may mag-invite.”

