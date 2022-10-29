WATCH: Pinay Dota 2 fan spent P50K to watch The International

SINGAPORE — With the Dota 2 world championship's grand finals about to kick off, we got to interview a diehard Filipino fan who's sacrificed much to watch her favorite esport live.

Mayen, an Australia-based Filipino, told Spin.ph that she spent about P50,000 to be here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for The International.

"Worth it ang pagod at lahat-lahat, kasi finally andito na ako," the Team Secret fan said.

And if she could choose where she'd hold The International 12? "Philippines!" said Mayen.

Watch: Pinay Dota 2 fan at The International

