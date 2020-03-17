Phoenix Suns lost, but first NBA 2K stream 'a tremendous success'

It wasn't the outcome that the Phoenix Suns wanted, but their first "virtual game" was overall a positive experience.

Shortly after the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Phoenix announced that it will continue to play the rest of the matches on NBA 2K20 and live-stream them on Twitch.

According to a report by NBA.com, this move by the Phoenix social media team and the Dallas Mavericks, which was supposed to be the former's next opponent, is "an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space."

NBA 2K20 streamer Antonio Saldivar represented the Suns and went up against Brand Ambassador for Mavericks Gaming Lawrence "Buddy" Norman. Despite being a simulation, the game was nothing short of highlight-filled:

The Mavs won (just like in real life), 150-136, with All-Star Luka Doncic putting up video game numbers: 50 points, 19 assists, and 10 three-pointers.

Devin Booker led Phoenix in a losing effort with 43 markers on 18-0f-35 shooting, eight dimes, and three threes. DeAndre Ayton had a huge 35-point, 10-rebound double-double with three steals, while Aron Baynes pitched in 24.

The Suns may have lost, but statistics reveal that the team ultimately succeded in their effort to "give fans a virtual fix" at a time when live basketball matches isn't an option.