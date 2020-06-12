E-Gilas? Philippines part of first Fiba Esports Open 2020

FIBA is launching its first-ever esports competition for national teams called the Fiba Esports Open 2020.

According to a press release by Fiba, the Philippines will be part of the inaugural competition along with Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cyprus, Indonesia, Italy, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

Seven players – five on the court and two reserves – will play per team in an NBA 2K platform using Pro-AM mode.

“FIBA is extremely proud and excited to start its esports journey with the FIBA Esports Open 2020, a pilot project of exhibition games between national teams in collaboration with NBA 2K,” said Frank Leenders, FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General.

“The esports initiative was identified by the FIBA Central Board as important and consistent with the strategic objective to enlarge the FIBA Family. In these challenging times, we feel encouraged by the enthusiasm of some of our National Federations who are already active in this space and have been our charter partners during the last few months,” Leenders added.

The Fiba Esports Open 2020 series will be produced at the Fiba Esports Studio in Riga, Latvia which will feature a daily four-hour show featuring up to six games and will be aired on the international federation’s social media accounts.

“NBA 2K is honored to partner with FIBA in creating the FIBA Esports Open 2020,” said Jason Argent, Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations at 2K. “Through these matches, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the global appeal of basketball.”