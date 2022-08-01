RSG PH, Omega, Bren have fiery debuts in Hyper Front Elite Cup

HOMEGROWN teams RSG PH, Smart Omega and Bren Esports are taking their esports prowess to another game title, Hyper Front, a competitive mobile shooter that only made its debut last July 20.

It was a hot start for these three teams as they made a splash in the Hyper Front Elite Cup – SEA division.

The three teams dominated, handing out 2-0 series sweeps to their opponents: Dunia Games Esports (Indonesia), HomeBois (Malaysia), and VOIN SBO Esports (Indonesia), respectively.

The tournament, which has a total prize pool of $50,000 (around P2.8 million) is Hyper Front’s first ever major since the game released globally last July 20. RSG, Smart Omega and BREN were among the 12 invited teams to compete in the SEA division.

Hyper Front recap: RSG PH vs Dunia Games Esports

RSG PH opened up the flood gates for PH as they cruised on their first match at Group A. In the first map at City of Citizens, RSG dominated Dunia Games 8-0 as they were led by RSG.Vath and RSG.Czen with 10 kills each.

In the second map at Desert Tower, Dunia Games put up a little fight, tying the game early at 3-3. However, RSG turned the pace up and scored 5 straight rounds to end the game 8-3 and win the series, 2-0. RSG.Judas bounced back from a tough game 1 to lead RSG with 14 kills in game 2.

Hyper Front recap: Smart Omega vs. HomeBois

Over at Group D, Smart Omega absolutely decimated Malaysian squad HomeBois, defeating them 8-0, twice, in Desert Tower and City of Citizens. The squad in green and white didn’t lose a single round over the course of the match, displaying the disparity in gun skills between the two teams.

Behind Smart Omega’s brilliant performance were captain JC “Jayzee” Rivera and Kevin “Kevs” Baguio, who notably did a sideways shift from Smart Omega’s CODM team to Smart Omega’s Hyper Front team. The two were at the forefront of Smart Omega’s barrage, with a total of 46 kills in two games.

Hyper Front recap: Bren Esports vs. VOIN SBO

In the third and last game of the day, BREN Esports completed the flawless record of the Filipinos as they defeat VOIN SBO of Indonesia 2-0. They won in game 1 at City of Citizens and game 2 at Desert Tower with both 8-3 score lines.

BREN.Deyb and BREN.Salve led BREN Esports to victory, with 14 kills each in game 1 and 2, respectively. With the win, BREN now tops Group B with 2 points and a 10-point net score in the leaderboard.

