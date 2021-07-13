Philippine pride one of the motivations behind Execration squad’s move to Omega

WHAT A rookie season it was for Duane “Kelra” Pillas — both in the actual season, and the offseason.

The sixteen-year-old player wasted no time establishing himself as one of the key pillars in Execration’s stellar Season 7 run. He ended the season with 210/144/259 on the K/D/A leaderboard as EXE fought valiantly for their runner-up position in the pro league.

Then, during Execration’s victory lap at the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup, Kelra was hailed as the series MVP in the regional tourney.

What’s next for the MPL’s super rookie?

“Ang gusto ko sanang ma-improve pagpasok sa Season 8 yung shot call, yung awareness,” he said to Spin.ph during a press conference.

He added: “Tsaka gusto ko pa mag-back-to-back-to-back-to-back champion,” to the applause of his teammates.

To add to his very dramatic debut, Kelra, as well as the rest of Execration, found himself in the middle of a post-MSC storm, as the parent company of the MSC champs released the entire squad.

Then, just yesterday, Smart Omega Esports announced that it had officially acquired the entire Execration roster.





Why former Execration squad chose Omega Esports

In the official press conference yesterday night, Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic addressed the decision-making that led to the team finally donning the Smart Omega kit.

“Marami naman lumapit before Omega,” E2MAX admitted to the press. “Alam ni Boss Arvin [Risos] na mas maaalagaan kami sa Smart, kaya ito ang napili namin.”

One of the factors? Good old Philippine pride.

“Masaya kami na nakuha kami ng Smart nang buo, [na] Philippine sponsor. Alam naman namin kasi na maraming team sa slot sa MPL na galing sa ibang bansa,” E2MAX explained, referring to the foreign organizations that have been fielding teams in the MPL.

He added, “Masaya kami na napunta kami sa PH, all-local sponsor na Smart.”

Longtime veteran Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso added that he was just thankful that the team, under whatever form and name, is still intact.

“Napaka-importante sa amin na buo pa rin kami ngayong season. Sobrang hirap mabuo ng chemistry talaga.”

Z4pnu confessed, “Ibang team [offer kasi], kinukuha kami talaga na tagpi-tagpi.”

But the MSC-winning core has got itself some reinforcements, and Z4pnu wants fans to keep an eye out on them. Especially Robert “Hito” Candoy.

"Sobrang tindi [nila], lalo na si Hito, guys. Kilalanin niyo si Hito, talagang MVP lahat ng laro nun."

