Tier One working with Lyceum to make Bachelor of Science in Esports possible

WE COULD be seeing the first undergraduate degree in esports very soon.

Esports personality and Tier One Entertainment CEO Tryke Gutierrez has revealed that they have been hard at work with Lyceum of the Philippines University to create the country’s first esports college degree.

“We are weeks from one of the biggest milestones in Philippine esports history. In recent years, multiple universities around the world have opened their institutions to esports courses and as one of the biggest esports market in Asia, this is Philippines' turn to take that leap,” Gutierrez wrote on Facebook.

According to one of his posts, they are still finalizing the curriculum and can’t disclose any further details, but noted that they are 80% done. Another post showed that they are working on two programs, a full four-year bachelor’s degree in Esports, and another two-year associate course in Esports and Game Design.

He shared that “[t]he goal has always been to create more opportunities for gamers in Asia. If this curriculum gets approved, we won't just be providing post career opportunities for gaming but we will have a new generation of graduates ready to work in the esports industry.”

Students who want to pursue a career won’t have to wait long, as the curriculum design is set to handed to Commission on Higher Education on March 4 to be reviewed. If approved, we could see the first full program in as early as this year.

Gutierrez ended, “This is a dream come true for me as I personally believe that a proper support system is one of the strongest foundations for success and once the academe finally accepts this industry, I truly believe that the support from families of gamers will follow.”

Tier One first broke the news yesterday with an Instagram photo of the draft’s front page, asking what fans wanted to see in the course. Co-founder Alodia Gosiengfiao also made the announcement through her social media accounts.

The world renowned cosplayer and streamer pointed out that the move would help the next generation of esports athletes and students feel more secure about having a legitimate career to pursue.

As Gosiengfiao narrated: "To be honest, back then I really didn't know. All I knew is that I loved what I do, I get to meet amazing people with the same passion all over the world and I get to help other people do this as well. Little did I know that the industry would grow into something.. and not just a little thing, it's huge and it's changing the world. I'm just glad I didn't let go of my dream and hopefully the next generation won't let go of theirs too."

Esports degrees are already offered abroad, with most courses focusing on the business and management side of the billion-dollar industry.