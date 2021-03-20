PH bets Bren, ArkAngel bow out early in Valorant SEA Masters Stage 1

Both ArkAngel and Bren Esports loss against their Taiwanese and Indonesian foes to finish 5th-8th in the first regional Valorant Masters tournament for Southeast Asia.

ArkAngel lost two close games against Taiwanese team KPC. The Filipinos first dropped KPC’s map choice, Ascent, 13-7. On their map choice of Split in the second round, they still looked out of it, conceding 1-7 at one point.

But back-to-back rounds wins gave the Pinoys momentum to eventually tie the game 9-9. That still wasn’t enough, as the Taiwanese squad managed to end the 13-10 to sweep the Pinoys out of the tournament.

Bren Esports, the country’s first seed going to the regional playoffs, fell against Indonesian squad Boom Esports 2-1, eliminating the country’s hopes of Valorant mastery.

Bren Esports looked in control of their map pick Haven, going up 7-5 at the end of the first half. But the Indonesians eventually stabilized their attack to close the game 13-9.

Bren, whose Mobile Legends arm found world domination, found their groove in the Indonesian’s map choice of Ascent. The Pinoys were unstoppable in their defense side ending the half with an 11-2 lead, and eventually closing the game 13-3.

Unfortunately, Bren’s gamble of a triple duelist lineup for the third map, Bind, failed as the team found themselves in the other end of the table, as the Indonesians grabbed a 12-2 lead. Despite a last-gasp push (easily taking B site without losing a man), a questionable chase towards the last Indonesian player gave the defending team an Ace, destroying the Pinoy squad’s economy.

With their economy in tatters, the Pinoys simply didn’t have full utilities to extend the game, bowing out, 3-13, and ending the country’s journey in the regional tilt.

Despite the losses, both Bren and ArkAngel will still walk away with $1,200 or more than P60,000.