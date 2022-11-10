Pewdiepie: 'League wouldn't exist without Dota'

HARDCORE DOTA 2 and League of Legends fans would often butt heads against each other to prove who is the superior game.

For fans of Valve's MOBA brainchild, Dota is the better game since it encourages players to have a high degree of critical thinking and mechanical skills.

On the other hand, fans of Riot Games' League of Legends sayv that it is a friendlier, more dynamic game that attracts more players than Dota.

Long-running content creator Felix Arvid "PewDiePie" Ulf Kjellberg has also thrown big hat into the debate.

PewDiePie defends Dota

In an episode of Trash Taste, PewDiePie revealed that his gaming roots began with Dota.

"We would play Dota the most!" said PewDiePie.

His statement caused one of the hosts, CDawgVA, to cringe as he prefers LoL over Dota.

This didn't stop PewDiePie, who said, "You owe everything to Dota! League wouldn't exist without Dota!"

While PewDiePie had a point, given that Dota came before League, which was clearly inspired by the WarCraft III mod, CDawg was able to give an important insight.

Back in the early days when Dota was still deep in its WarCraft III roots, the game was extremely clunky to play, with an archaic game engine. League of Legends definitely offered a smoother experience compared to its counterpart.

"The first thing that comes out is sh*t and the second thing that comes out afterwards fixes it," defended CDawg.

He compared it to the two Netflix shows featuring the two games.

"It's like the Dota movie (Dragon's Blood) vs. Arcane. Arcane is good." (Currently Arcane boasts more accolades and garnered better reviews over Dragon's Blood. )

But PewDiePie, it turns out, hasn't watched Arcane.

"Everyone wanted me to watch Arcane...I couldn't stand how many people wanted me to watch it!" said the Swedish streamer.

This hiliarously triggered CDawg, who jokingly said, "You betrayed the cause!"