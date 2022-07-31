Playbook Esports' Doujin prevails in IESF PH Tekken qualifiers

FOR A chance to represent the Philippines for the IESF World Esports Championship Tekken tournament, the biggest names and hopeful aspirants in the Pinoy fighting game community tested their skills in Sibol's qualifiers in Playbook Circuit Makati.

Notable contenders joined the PH qualifiers. like Andreij "Doujin" Albar, Alexandre "AK" Laverez, Michael "Hapon" Magbanua, and Maru Sy, but in the end it was Doujin who prevailed as he outlasted Hapon in a 3-1 masterclass in the grand finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Doujin's Anna Williams was too much

During the finale, it was Doujin's best character (Anna Williams) going up against Hapon's signature fighter (Geese Howard).

Initially, Hapon had the early advantage as he was able to block Doujin and counterattack with some nasty pokes.

But as the rounds progressed, Doujin erupted, dissecting Hapon's Geese Howard with some low, targeted assaults.

In the end, Hapon was left in a tight spot, down 0-2 in the series against the PBE standout.

Continue reading below ↓

This forced Hapon to make a massive change, dropping Geese and replacing him with the Ip Man-inspired Leroy Smith.

The change proved to be effective as Hapon was able to bounce back and secure a crucial Game 3 win.

Doujin kept his cool and stayed with his signature hero in Game 4. In the end, he was able to read Hapon's Leroy Smith, ultimately securing his spot to represent the Philippines in the IESF Tekken event.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.