PBA, Dota 2 stars clash in Lockdown Games rebanse

The last time the Lockdown Games went down, the PBA-Dota 2 team of June Mar Fajardo, Keifer Ravena, DJ Mampusti, Armel Tabios, and Alo Zomil dominated the squad of Japeth Aguilar, Marc Pingris, Tims Randrup, Kuku Palad, and KuyaNic Nazario.

Apparently, the losers asked for a rematch (or "rebanse" in basketball parlance), which will happen this Wednesday night, 6 p.m. and will be streamed on MineskiTV's official Facebook page. Just like the first one, the charity showmatch is part of the fundraising tournament to help the COVID-19 frontliners.

At least according to the latest poster, several fresh faces will be joining Fajardo, Ravena, Aguilar, Pingris, and Kuku — namely Ryan "Bimbo" Jay Qui (Mineski), Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross, Jr. (Mineski), Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma (GoodFellaz), Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto (Geek Fam), and Nico "eyyou" Barcelon (TNC Predator).

To make things more interesting and avoid another case of "tryhard" Dota 2, MineskiTV introduced a new set of rules. The professional gamers will only be allowed to assume support roles, and it will be a best-of-three series a la PBA playoffs.

In a previous interview, the organization's lead product manager Izo Lopez shared, "It was perfect timing because we were also looking to keep our community engaged during this time. As we developed the idea, we realized this is a great opportunity for gamers to contribute to the public health efforts."

All proceeds will go to the PGH Medical Foundation, Inc.