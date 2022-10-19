Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Paulo Avelino, Dota fans praise Abed as 'national hero' for Boom's TI11 resurgence

    AFTER BOOM Esports defied everyone's expectations and produced a miraculous run en route to the playoffs, the internet did not disappoint with their crazy reactions.

    Many have offered their thanks to Evil Geniuses midlaner and Filipino rep Abed “Abed” Yusop who was jokingly named Agent A. The monicker was granted as fans praised him for "allowing" the Filipinos from Boom to bounce back when the top seeded Evil Geniuses lost against the SEA-based squad.

    Of course, a good Dota 2 meme is nothing if there’s no copypasta. Here’s one declaring October 18 as National Abed day celebrating the Pinoy's contribution to SEA Dota.

    Even actor and Dota fan Paulo Avelino got in the jokes to congratulate Boom Esports

    Meanwhile, Boom Esports shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the team reacted to their tiebreaker wins.

    Through to the playoffs, Boom Esports first face defending champs Team Spirit. The team is looking to emulate Spirit’s carry Yatoro’s offering to the gods, shaving team captain Skem’s head as well as Boom CEO Natsuba’s for good measure.

