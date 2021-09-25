Pandapro Cup aims to discover new Pinoy gaming talents

IT'S game on as foodpanda launches its pandapro Cup where virtual teams will battle it out for the chance to win big cash prizes and the opportunity to play against other pros. A total prize pool of P170,000 awaits the different teams that will emerge victorious in the Valorant tournaments that will be live-streamed on the foodpanda Facebook page every Saturday at 5 pm.

Pandapro Cup

Applicable to all new and existing foodpanda users, the match begins with Influencer Showdown and Open Tournaments on the second and third week, with a prize pool of Php20,000 for both events. The activity will cap off on week four Play-Offs with a total of Php110,00 prize pool at stake!

To join the first-ever pandapro Cup tournament, form a team with 5 Valorant players, subscribe to pandapro, and fill up the registration at pandapro Cup G-Drive Link.

Team registration ends on September 25, the next open tourney will be held on October 2, and the championships will be held from October 9 to 10. Livestream audiences will also have the chance to win exclusive pandapro x Bren Esports merch.

Continue reading below ↓

With its partnership with Bren Esports, the country’s leading esports organization, foodpanda enters the gaming space to fuel those online victories. foodpanda offers many menu choices from favorite restaurants and the convenience of fast and efficient delivery right to their doorstep.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What’s more, pandapro offers exclusive perks and discounts for members on any day of the week.

“Gamers can focus on crunch time before enjoying their meal times with our foodpanda deliveries, so they can maximize their time on screen playing. What’s more, pandapro makes their food cravings more accessible with our great deals,” says foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“With the pandapro Cup, we want to support the gaming community and help develop more world-class Filipino gaming talent. So, tap mo na ‘yan and sign up for this exciting tournament and watch for more gaming events from foodpanda.”

For more information about the Pandapro Cup, visit foodpanda Instagram and foodpanda Facebook.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.