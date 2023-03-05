Owgwen flexes his Diggie-inspired hairstyle...in front of Coach Duckeyyy

COACH FRANCIS "DUCKEYYY" GLINDRO has never been a fan of the Owl hero timekeeper in the Mobile Legends universe known as Diggie.

I mean who can blame him given the hero's nuisance in the professional scene. We can trace back to the origins of Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura's feeding Diggie strategy in Season 6 and how it caused a lot of sleepless nights to professional teams.

And even when his signature cheesy antics were nerfed, there were individuals who could masterfully command the timekeeper, just look at how Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna could turn the tides of battle with this hero.

Then when Coach Duckeyyy was looking for a new assistant coach last December, he clearly indicated in the qualifications: "Must agree that Diggie should be removed from the game."

As much as Duckeyyy despises the hero, Bren Esports' recent 2-0 victory over RSG Slate PH would reveal his love-hate relationship with the hero, as he asked Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo to play the annoying owl, and boy he delivered a spectacular outing with the hero.

'Diggie-fade!' The new K-POP look

During the post-match interview with Mara Aquino, the MPL host mentioned that Owgwen had a K-drama inspired look, but the Bren Esports roamer revealed where he got his stylish facade.

"Diggie-fade!"

Then when asked as to why he opted to go for that hairstyle, Owgwen said: "Ano po, trip lang! Trip lang namin! Parang inem-personate ko lang si Diggie."

And that's what he exactly did in the interview as he quoted Diggie: "Toot! Toot!"

Eventually Mara and the rest of the members of Bren Esports asked him to flex his Diggie-fade, K-POP esque modelling career in front of the cameras, a perfect way to impress his girlfriend (or perhaps make her cringe).

The jokes never ended there as the press conference revealed why Duckeyyy would instruct his players to use the hero.

"Talagang malakas talaga yung Diggie e, kahit na ayaw ni Coach Duckeyyy (laughs)...Kaya yun, nakikita sa buhok ko," said Owgwen.

With how they responded in the interviews, it seems the team's morale is currently at its peak, a massive leap from their Season 9 campaign.

After their loss to ECHO PH in Week 1, Bren is currently in an undefeated streak, racking up victories against the likes of Omega Esports, Nexplay EVOS, and TNC.