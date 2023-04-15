Online banters emerge between Kelra and Yawi

IN YESTERDAY's match between Omega Esports and ECHO PH, where the latter secured a comfortable 2-0 win, there was some heated exchanged between Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Omega Esports.

Yawi revealed in both the post-match interview with Mara Aquino and the press conference his motivations for his aggressive behavior.

"Yung Omega po kase pinagta-trashtalk po ako nang patago, may nagsabi sa akin kaya binawian ko sa laro," revealed Yawi during the post-match interview with Mara Aquino.

"Private na lang po, pero may nabalitaan lang po ako, hindi lang po isa e. May pangit po akong nakita sa kanila noong first round sa Omega, tapos nakita ko yung trashtalk, may pinakita po sa akin," revealed the ECHO PH in the press conference.

So when it was time for Duane "Kelra" Pillas to air his side of the story after Omega secured their playoff slot, The Gold Standard told Mara Aquino that Omega never trashtalked Yawi.

“Ah hindi ko po alam kung sino yung nag-trashtalk sa kanya. Wala naman po nagtra-trashtalk sa kanya sa amin e. And hindi ko po alam kung bakit kami trinashtalk e. Tsaka kitakits na lang sa playoffs, na-miss ko na rin kayong kalaban sa playoffs e," replied Kelra.

Online banters emerged

After Kelra denied the alleged 'trashtalking' incident, both vented out on social media. While Yawi didn't mention Kelra or Omega's name, his post hinted that he wishes to see them in the playoffs.

"Hahahaha wala pala sinabi ang mga lods ko eh sino ba aamin? Dili nalang ako magtalk. Na-miss ka na din namin siguraduhin mo aabot ka samin ah para magkaharap tayo."

Kelra on the other hand, didn't reveal Yawi's name though his post may have hinted on some history between Omega and ECHO. Back in Season 9, ECHO was considered to be one of the strong teams in the regular season, only for them to be eliminated at the early stages by Omega Esports.

"Wag kang mag-alala pipilitin kong umabot malaglag lang ulit kita," said Kelra.

Kelra even posted a meme about their exchanges.

Eventually other notable personalities started digging into the beef and given the heated moments between these two MPL superstars, it would be interesting to see who gets the last laugh in Season 11.