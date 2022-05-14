Onic says farewell to Beemo

AFTER two seasons with the Filipino Hedgehogs, Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio is departing Onic PH.

It's the first major offseason roster change in the MPL-PH, just two weeks after RSG PH claimed the crown.

"All good things really come to an end. Thank you Beemo for being part of the ONIC family!" said the organization in a Facebook post.

"We'll surely miss your iconic tank plays, not to mention you're one of the best roamers out there! Always keep that ONIC heart of yours burning, 'till we see you again!"

Though Beemo has officially departed the team, there are still rumors if the other members (specifically Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera and Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy) will follow suit after their cryptic "LFT" Tweets and some rumors about bootcamp issues.

Beemo career retrospective

Beemo initially spent two seasons with Ownage Esports in both Seasons 3 and 4. Afterwards he tried his luck across numerous teams.

Laus Playbook Eagles was his first team after Ownage and from there he was able to garner a third place finish in the 2nd Conference of the Nationals.

Yet amid a promising result with LPE, Beemo decided to switch allegiances. In Season 5, he tried his luck with BOOM Esports, hoping to push them to the main stage.

Unfortunately, that never materialized as BSB eliminated them in the main qualifiers. He eventually made his return in the MPL main stage in Season 7 with a return to PlayBook Esports under the mentorship of now two-time champion Coach Brian "Panda" Lim.

But his stint with LPE wasn't able to yield the best results, with a no-show in the playoffs. And so a new door was opened for Beemo as Onic PH acquired his services.

Though he wasn't a staple for the team given that Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda has opted to field Baloyskie, Beemo is still an integral part of the team as he could be a reliable backup option when needed.

