    Esports

    Onic PH's Dlar scores rare 'Mobile Legends' Manny Pacquiao gold card

    by Lio Mangubat
    Just now
    PHOTO: Onic PH/Facebook

    SOBRANG swerte.

    That's the only thing we can say about Onic PH's Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera. In a short post uploaded on their Facebook page, the team revealed that their erstwhile captain has just drawn a Legendary-grade Manny Pacquiao card from the recently released set of MPL-PH collectible sports cards.

    The Pacquiao card, noted for the gold highlighted foil, has a 2.07 percent chance of being drawn, representatives of MPL-PH told SPIN Life.

    The sports card set was released in the middle of MPL-PH's regular season. Most of the cards, which came in packs of 5, starred the league's various players and teams. They came in three grades: Elite, Epic (with silver foil), and Legendary (with gold foil).

    There are only four Legendary-level cards of boxer-politician (and current Mobile Legends endorser) Manny Pacquiao, said the Moonton representative.

    At the close of the regular season, Dlar and the crew at Onic PH ended the season with a 7-6 record and a slot at the lower bracket. They will face Execration on May 27 at 4 p.m.

