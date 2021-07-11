Onic PH reveals final MPL-PH Season 8 roster

THE LONG WAIT is over. A team in the MPL has finally disclosed their final roster for the upcoming season. Onic PH published a video via Facebook which showcased their new roster, consisting of nine members.

From the previous season, Onic carried on with longtime team veteran, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, alongside rising stars Kairi “Kairi” Ygnacio Rayosdelsol, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, and 6th man Marky “Markyyyy” Capacio.

Joining them are a mix of enigmas and MPL veterans from across other teams. The two-time MPL runner-ups revealed their so-called hidden gem and rookie player, Mico “Mico” Quitlong.

Plus, they were able to attain two acquisitions from Laus Playbook Esports in Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio and Nowee “Ryota” Macasa.

However, one of the biggest revelations was the return of their former player, Allen Jedric “Greed” Baloy. He last played for Onic during MPL-PH Season 4, before switching to their rivals, Aura PH.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Eventually the team revealed their new head coach. Replacing Kyle “Ryo” Berceno is none other than former Cignal Ultra coach, Paul Denver” Yebmaester” Miranda.

Continue reading below ↓

Ryo wasn’t the only member that departed, as the team earlier announced today that they had also released Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog.

Why Onic PH went for this squad lineup

Onic’s head of strategy and business development Louie Cacho gave his thoughts on the recent roster shakeup to Spin.ph.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“ONIC’s goal with this new roster stays the same, we are hungry for our first MPL PH Championship and will stop at nothing to get it," said Cacho.

He added by explaining the reasons for the player selections and his overall desire to finally end the organization’s title drought.

“We went for a more balanced approach with this team, trying to create a healthy mix of promising young players and proven veterans in order to have both experience and the fearlessness of new players. Last season was a growing experience for our players but this is a season where we’re going all in for a championship.”

Continue reading below ↓

During the reveal video, the team also disclosed that someone had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to conduct their video shoot remotely through Discord.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.