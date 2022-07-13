AFTER A torrid offseason, it was time for Onic PH to go for a new beginning.

It's only Nowee "Ryota" Macasa who remained among the M3 World finalists and MPL-PH Season 9 squad.

Most of Onic's new members come from amateur team Monster Anarchy.

Frince "Frinceee" Miguel Ramirez, Kenneth "Netskie" Barro, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, Jefferdson "Kekedot" Mogol, and Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales have transitioned from the amateur scene to the professional stage, though Kekedot actually had some MPL experience during a short stint with the 0-13 Cignal Ultra squad back in Season 7.

Meanwhile, former TNC member and Blacklist International Sibol target Landher "Der" San Gabriel will finally return in Season 10. He last appeared in Season 8, when TNC finished at the bottom of the standings.

ChooxTv goes pro with Onic PH

However, the biggest acquisition came from the arrival of streamer Edgar "ChooxTv" Dumali. Given his role as a content creator, perhaps he would play a similar role to RSG PH's Elyson "Wrecker" Caranza, as someone who can boost both the marketing and the morale of the team.

Replacing Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda will be Coaches Kevin "Bluffzy" Reyes and Jeffrey "Jeff" Manforte. The former served as the assistant to Coach Yeb in Season 9.

Is Onic PH ready for the upcoming season?

Teams from the amateur scene transitioning wholesale to the pros is already a familiar story in the MPL-PH, like with the original Dream High Gaming squad that became Onic PH in Season 4, as well as the ArkAngel squad that recently made headlines for TNC in Season 9.

But there are others who also struggled to make their mark.

Back in Season 5, both ULVL and BSB tried their very best to follow in the massive shoes of Onic PH, only to get ousted at the early stage.

Then, Work Auster Force started out strong in Season 7, only for them to falter in Season 8.

Individual players like Michael "MP The King" Endino and Kent Xavier "Kevier" Lopez also showed signs of promise during Season 9, only for their inexperience to catch up to them.

This could be one of the major concerns for the team's new roster. But perhaps their youthful determination could bring about a brand-new Onic PH.

