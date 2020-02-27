One Esports introduces Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Invitational

The next time someone scolds you for burying your face in your phone while playing mobile games, show them this piece of news.

One Esports recently announced its first-ever Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Invitational, where the best multiplayer online battle arena teams will try to destroy opposing bases for a prize pool of USD 150,000 (or PHP 7,630,000).

According to a press release, the tournament — slated from May 2 to July 5 — "will develop the best MLBB teams, share and celebrate the stories of esports heroes, and inspire MLBB fans all around the world." The competition series will be a joint promotion with the game's developer Moonton.

“Southeast Asia is at the vanguard of mobile esports, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has nurtured and grown one of the healthiest esports communities in the world,” One Esports Carlos Alimurung said. “We will not only provide the community with opportunities to compete against the best MLBB teams, but also execute a world-class competition series that engages and wows esports fans.”

Qualifiers registration opens on April 5, while the country online qualifiers will happen from May 2 to 17. More details about the offline qualifiers to follow.

MLBB-crazy nations Indonesia, Singapore (May 2, 3 qualifier schedule); Philippines, Malaysia (May 9, 10); Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar (May 16, 17) will vie for a spot in the Main Event on July 1 to 5 (Jakarta, Indonesia).

The Filipinos will be one of the region's favored competitors, following their gold rush at the 30th Southeast Asian Games, where esports debuted as a medal event in a multi-sport competition. The Indonesians (silver) and Malaysians (bronze) are also expected to give PH a run for its money.

The champions will pocket a grand total of $50,000 (P2.54M), with the runners-up getting $25,000 (P1.27M). No one, however, will go home empty handed, as the third place receives $20,000 (P1M), $15,000 (P760K) for fourth, $8,000 (P406k) each for fifth and sixth, $6,000 (P305K) for seventh and eighth; $4,000 (P203K) for ninth and 10th; $2,000 (P101K) for 11th and 12th.