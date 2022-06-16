Omega Esports dominates EVOS SG, keeps their MSC hopes alive

WHEN it comes to pressure cooker moments, Omega Esports shines the most. And true to their reputation, they managed to overcome the threat of elimination as they swept aside Singapore's last remaining hope, EVOS SG, with a clean 3-0 win.

While EVOS will be forced to pack their bags, Omega’s MSC campaign lives on, awaiting the loser of the matchup between RSG Philippines and Orange Esports.

EVOS SG outplayed in the entire series

EVOS SG was simply outdrafted in Game 1 as their initiations were heavily dependent on Tristan Christopher “Gear” Nathanael’s Akai.

Initially, it looked good as Gear was able to land perfect ults to stomp Omega, but the latter managed to immediately adapt to their antics.

With their Sprint battle spell, they outran Gear when he popped his ult.

And even when Omega lost their primary damage dealer, Duane “Kelra” Pillas, they still had their countermeasures ready with Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog’s Natalia, who was poaching EVOS’ primary damage dealers, Basil Lim "Seilah" Dao Ze and Adam "Adammir" Chong.

Ultimately, EVOS was left stunned by the defending MSC champs.

Then in Game 2, it was the same narrative. Only this time, Omega never even gave their Singaporean rivals a glimmer of hope.

Ch4knu’s Chou was all over the place, setting up plays while Kelra and Renzio were dominating their lanes. EVOS SG was simply left outclassed in Game 2.

Do-or-die for EVOS SG

Seeing the need to bounce back, EVOS SG fought desperately to keep their hopes alive in Game 3. In terms of skirmishes, both teams went back-and-forth, though Omega kept the advantage in terms of securing objectives, destroying the opposing turrets.

EVOS was able to last long thanks to a long-range barrage from Adammir’s Beatrix and Seilah’s Xavier, plus they were able to secure key wrap arounds from Akihiro "JPL" Furusawa’s Natalia.

But as the match went on, Omega found loopholes. With Seilah exposed in terms of positioning, Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui bursted down their damage dealers.

EVOS tried to retaliate with an 18th minute Lord steal attempt, but all their hopes were fizzled out as Omega once again proved that they always shine in the lower bracket.

