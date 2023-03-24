Omega's Louis praised for balancing education and playing career

AFTER SECURING AN important 2-1 victory over RSG Slate Philippines, in Week 6 of the MPL Philippines regular season, Omega Esports is slowly ascending to the playoff ranks.

With 13 points at their disposal, the team is currently ranked 5th in the overall standings, above Nexplay EVOS, Onic Philippines, and TNC Pro Team.

A key factor to their victory is the immaculate performances from Louis “Louis” Gabriel Ariola who dominated Game 3 with his Arlott.

During the post-match press conference, the members from Omega lauded their prized rookie.

According to Coach Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic, Louis is one of the most coachable players.

“...Simula noong pagdating niya sa bootcamp, nakikita talaga namin siya nang magandang personality na makikita namin na sobrang capable siyang mapabilis yung qualities kase madali siyang turuan, marespeto, masunurin, tapos ka-vibes niya yung mga players, so mas mabilis sa amin na bigyan talaga siya ng spotlight kase nakikita namin yung potential sa kanya," revealed Omega's analyst.

To add to the compliments, Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos was amazed with his career trajectory and it seems it could reach a different level given his work ethic.

"Tapos ngayon wala siyang amateur team na nasalihan, diretso pro talaga siya. Tapos ngayon pa na dalawa sila ni Renz[io] sobrang close sila sa isa’t isa," began Pakbet.

He added: "Tapos nagtatanong talaga si Louis kung ano yung dapat niyang gawin kapag katapat niya yung ibang hero, style kung paano katapat. Doon namin nakikita na ginagawa niya lahat para makahabol...para pwedeng-pwede siyang makalaro, every game namin."

Perhaps a key reason for his disciplined nature stems from his background as it was revealed that the EXP laner rookie was also a track-and-field athlete.

“Si Louis kase from Cebu, tapos atleta siya sa Cebu, runner siya. So ever since yung coach niya yung daddy niya and noong dumating siya sa amin, talagang in-a-accept niya yung mga turo sa kanya so sobrang open niya," said Coach Anthony "Ynot" Senedrin.

He further added: "And reflection yan yung nakikita sa laro niya e. Wala siyang fear, kung ano yung kailangan niyang gawin, gagawin niya."

Balancing a player-student career

But he wasn't just praised for his work ethic, as the coaching staff likewise explained Louis' time management.

He wasn't just good at playing Mobile Legends, as he is also an honor student.

“Yung pinakanag-strike sa amin, bago pa lahat ng interview is yung sa school niya kase 2nd siya sa class," started Ynot.

And Ynot kept on with his reflection, looking back at his days as a Dota 2 player.

"So malaking factor sa amin talaga na...pinupush namin hopefully na there will come a time na ma-normalize yung pagiging student athlete kase usually from my era, from the Dota days, once your done being a pro player, that’s it."

"You’re either doing a business or pwede kang tambay na after that pero if napagsabayan niya yung pagiging atleta or pagiging estudyante, I’m pretty sure mas maraming options after this kase alam naman natin na it’s different from basketball na 40 years old, pwedeng may career ka pa e or pwedeng magme-mentor ka ng mga bata or players so medyo mas malayo yung age gap pagdating sa esports athletes."

In fact, the emphasis in education has always been one of the core values of Omega Esports, which was revealed by E2MAX.

"Si Louis, si Kelra, si Raizen, kumbaga pinu-push talaga namin sa Smart Omega na pang-acad talaga yung ano (org). Madaming players yung nag-aaral," said E2MAX.

"Kumbaga binibigyan namin sila ng time na sagutan yung mga module."