Omega Esports stumbles against Todak, falls to lower bracket

IT'S PLAYOFFS time for Omega Esports, with the chance for the team to showcase their signature crunch time heroics in Day 1 of the MSC 2022 playoffs.

But their efforts were thwarted as Omega Esports fell against Todak in a 2-1 slugfest, relegating the defending champs to the lower bracket.

The series was defined by Todak’s systematic plays in dissecting the Philippine team.

Todak’s beefy lineup secures their Game 1 win

In Game 1, Todak selected a lineup featuring an aggressive frontline combo with Barats, Uranus, and Rafaela, which perfectly synergized with their Xavier and Beatrix picks. They even banned the signature heroes from Omega.

Their approach worked wonders as they capitalized on Omega’s positioning inside the chokepoints. With Zikry "Moon" Bin Shamsuddin’s Xavier popping his ult in the right moments, Omega suffered in most fights. He was likewise able to land his abilities on Duane “Kelra” Pillas, which allowed the frontliners and the Beatrix from Todak to burst down the primary damage option from Barangay Omega.

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog would try to set up plays, leading to a follow-up from Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua, but Todak’s backlines were given so much space to engage, allowing them to finally slay the comeback kings of the MLBB scene.

Omega’s miraculous play punishes Todak’s poor execution

After winning Game 1, Todak came into Game 2 with momentum in their favor. From the beginning of the match, Todak seemed like the team to sweep Omega Esports and send them to the lower bracket.

The pieces were falling for Omega as Todak’s Muhammad "Ciku" Danial’s Beatrix secured key kills. Then, with the timely setups from Abd "YumS" Qayyum, plus the frontline assaults from Wan "4Meyz" Wsman, Omega was slowly crumbling to pieces.

Todak was also able to systematically dissect Omega as they were able to decipher their counterattacks.

Everything seemed to be going in favor of the Malaysian Swordfish, but a miscalculated setup on the 21st minute changed everything.

YumS thought he could set up a play, only for his teammates to be overwhelmed from the clutch plays that Omega had to offer. With Renzio locking down a key threat, the floodgates were open as Kelra, Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui, and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic led the charge and Omega’s signature comeback antics.

It was a classic case of Omega’s grit-and-grind heroics, leading to their Game 2 win.

Todak avenges Game 2 collapse

After that 21st minute disaster in Game 2, a furious Todak decided to land the finishing blow from the beginning of the match. With their early game lineup, they laid the punishment on Omega.

Ch4knu was able to land his setups with his Atlas while E2MAX tried to burst down Moon, but their efforts were left in vain as Omega’s late game lineup couldn’t deliver any damage.

And with a strong counterattacking game from 4Meyz’s Masha and the heroics from YumS, Todak delivered the finishing blow and secured their upper bracket run.

They’ll be waiting for the victor between RRQ Hoshi and EVOS SG. The loser of that series will face Omega Esports in the lower bracket.

