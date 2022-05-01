Kelra, E2MAX, the rest of Omega salute Onic PH

WHEN THEY last faced each other, the encounter between Omega and Onic PH could only be described as tumultuous. It began with that controversial Bane-Aulus bug in the regular season, causing fans to lambast Onic PH.

Eventually, Onic was able to silence their doubters by sending Omega to the lower bracket. Now in the Season 9 playoffs, it was Omega who avenged themselves as they easily swept the M3 runner up.

Afterwards, the two teams congratulated each other.

Behind the scenes, two of Onic’s influential figures in Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy and Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera were overwhelmed by the emotions of their defeat.

The two of them have tried their best to bag the championship for Onic PH, yet all their attempts led to heartbreak. Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic was moved to express some comforting words to his fallen peers in a post-match press conference.

“Siguro ang masasabi ko sa kanila: Mahaba pa yung time nila sa MPL kaya huwag silang malungkot baka next season sa Worlds sila ulit yung magiging representative,” said E2Max.

Continue reading below ↓

He added: “Hindi lang talaga kami papayag na papunta sa kanila ito kase kailangan naming i-defend yung crown.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kelra reveals the importance of Markyyyyy in his career

Then, there’s Duane “Kelra” Pillas who has been under scrutiny for his post-match antics, from branding himself as the best Beatrix user in the Philippines, to his crying celebration in front of an emotional ECHO PH.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But he approached Onic PH with tears in his eyes.

After his efforts of molding the Omega gold laner, it was hard for Kelra to see his mentor eliminated.

“Sobrang close po kami ni Markyyyyy kase two years ko siyang ka-teammate. Tapos halos siya po yung naging kuya tapos nagpalakas sa akin,” Kelra reflected.

“Lagi po ako tinuturuan noong magkakampi kami. Lagi niya akong tinuturuan kung anong gagawin. Doon po talaga ako natuto mag-ML at doon ako lumakas.”

While it was painful for them to see their peers eliminated, Omega will march on to the next round, hoping to finally secure their first MPL trophy against the likes of RSG and TNC while being the first back-to-back MSC Champion.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.