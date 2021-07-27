Omega Esports parts ways with Dota 2 roster

OMEGA Esports announced today that they are parting ways with their current Dota 2 roster.

The team was composed of former SEA Games gold medalists Bryle “cml” Alvizo and Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva, as well as veterans Sam “Sam_H” Hidalgo, Justine Ryan “Tino” Grimaldo, and Mark Jubert “Shanks” Redira.

“This roster has carried our green and blue jersey through various tournaments and esports leagues. Together, we've garnered numerous achievements and even secured the Upper Division slot at the Dota 2 Pro Circuit," the organization said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

It continued: "Their experiences, skills, and knowledge of the game individually and as a team are undeniably unequaled. We are truly grateful for your efforts in carrying the Smart Omega Esports banner.”

Omega Esports Dota 2 team achievements

It's been a rollercoaster turn of events for Omega Esports' Dota team. In the Dota 2 Pro Circuit SEA Season One, they finished second and earned a spot amongst the region's top Dota 2 teams for the next season.

However, it was also during this time the former SEA Games gold medal-winning squad lost captain Marvin “Boomy” Rushton and offlaner Jun “Bok” Kanehara to TNC Predator.

The squad then welcomed veteran Sam “Sam_H” Hidalgo and Mark Jubert “Shanks” Redira for DPC SEA Season 2 where they placed sixth in the upper division. Omega Esports finished 9th-12th in The International Regional qualifiers, and was swept by Galaxy Racers in the lower bracket.

Despite parting ways with the current roster, the organization has noted that it will still be fielding a new team for the upcoming DOTA 2 tourneys and the next season of the DPC after The International this October.

“The Smart Omega Esports management will use this opportunity to prepare for the next wave of Dota 2 leagues, especially with the upcoming DPC season, so be sure to follow our page for the next update regarding our roster.”

This is the second team that Omega Esports has released this month. On July 2, it announced that it would let go of its entire Mobile Legends squad. Then, a little more than a week later, it revealed that it had acquired the entire Execration ML roster (and then some) to fill in the empty slot.

