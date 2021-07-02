Omega Esports clears decks, lets go of 'Mobile Legends' team

IN AN announcement on social media, Omega Esports released its entire Mobile Legends pro team, clearing the decks for what appears to be a complete overhaul of their ML squad.

“It pains us to say this, but it's time to say thank you and goodbye to everyone. To Haze, Kenji, Hadjizy, Toshi, KurtTzy and Heath: We have nothing but gratitude towards you guys. Thank you for all your efforts with Omega Esports and thank you for being our family and friend for all these years,” the organization said in a statement.

'Change in environment'

Omega Esports did not cite their specific reason for letting the team go, only saying, “We fully understand that in order for an athlete and an organization to grow further, a huge change in the environment is necessary, in which we support everyone's decision for this change wholeheartedly.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The team also uploaded a video tribute to their Mobile Legends squad, tracking their many achievements throughout their three-year career.

Omega Esports was made up of a mix of MPL veterans and SEA Games medalists: Salic "Hadjizy" Imam, Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo, Kenneth "Kenji" Villa, Jankurt "KurtTzy" Matira, Jeniel "Haze" Bata-anon, and EJ "Heath" Esperanza.

Unlike many of the other teams in the league, the Omega Esports roster headed into Season 7 intact, after a respectable finish in the group stage of the M2 World Championships. Bren Esports would eventually take the global trophy.

In the MPL-PH S7 playoffs, Omega was knocked out in the lower bracket by Execration, on their way to the latter’s Cinderella run that would take them to second place in the MPL.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

A little over a week ago, Execration’s parent company LuponWXC also announced that it would be releasing its entire ML roster.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.