Omega Esports’ Hadjizy, KurtTzy explain origin of their -zy names

IN THE most recent ep for the weekly show MPL Chillax, hosts Mara Aquino and Caisam Yvez ‘Wolf’ Nopueto put the most popular duos in MPL PH’s ongoing Season 7 on the hot seat.

Among their guests was the hard-hitting frontline of Omega Esports, Jankurt ‘KurtTzy’ Matira and Salic ‘Hadjizy’ Imam.

On the show, the duo give the origins of their matching IGNs.

"Dati po talaga, Hadjizy na po yung IGN ko,” said Imam. “Nung MPL Season 2, Hadji lang po IGN ko nun, tapos parang pinag-iisipan ko po kung lalagyan ko ng -zy. Ang angas po ng ‘zy’ sa dulo.”

He was inspired, he said, by a visiting team. “Nung MSC [Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup] po, Team Thailand po yun e. May mga ‘zy’ po sila, tas parang ang angas po,” he explained, likely referring to Thai team IDNS, bannered by Framezy, Mzymink, and Azy. In the most recent MSC, held two years ago right here in Manila, the team got all the way to the playoffs.

Hadjizy went on, “Tina-try ko po yung IGN ko lagyan ng ‘zy’, parang ginaya ko po sa kanila. Sakto naman po para sa akin.”

Compared to Hadjizy, the origin of KurtTzy’s IGN was a little closer to home.

“Way back SGD pa po,” he said. “Magkasama pa po kami ni Karl, ni KarlTzy. Sabi po ng manager namin, gayahin ko po yung IGN niya, para magkabilang team, may ‘Tzy’.”

In a previous interview with ONE Esports, Karl ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno talked about the origin of his own -Tzy moniker. Like Hadjizy, he was similarly inspired by a foreign player.

“Our analyst at the time suggested I put something in my name to make it stand out since my name was just Karl,” KarlTzy said to ONE Esports’ Joseph Asuncion. “Since he was familiar with a Dota 2 player, Artour 'Arteezy' Babaev, he suggested I put 'Teezy', but change the spelling to make it unique. I took his advice, and here we are.”

When it comes down to it, how would the OMG duo of KurtTzy and Hadjizy match themselves up against Bren Esports’ Tzy brothers, KarlTzy and FlapTzy?

“Mas batak kami maglaro sa kanila,” said Hadjizy.

Added KurtTzy, “Lamang siguro ang bonding naming dalawa.”

Watch the full MPL Chillax episode below:

In their most recent Season 3 match, Smart Omega swept Work Auster Force, 2-0, on Sunday evening, with KurtTzy named as the game MVP.

