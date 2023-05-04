OhMyV33nus reveals her sentiments on Diggie ban

DIGGIE, a hero who has been an integral part of Blacklist International (and even Bren Esports) campaign is now banned in the MPL playoffs.

As to why Diggie was banned? According to Moonton: "We have observed a visual bug related to Diggie's lock settings and Young Again's passive ability, allowing the user to see the opponent outside its vision range. With this, Diggie will be banned from the tournament until 16 May 2023."

With Diggie out of the equation, how did Blacklist react to this. Team captain and shotcaller Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna revealed that this would severely impact their playoff run.

"Unfortunately sobrang laking impact niya sa amin, kase knowing all the teams na maglalaro ngayon sa playoffs, alam naman natin na Blacklist talaga yung team na makaka-maximize ng Diggie and isa rin yan sa mga most banned namin," reflected V33nus.

Then as she went on, she revealed what happened from behind the scenes upon hearing the news.

"To be honest, nabigla kami kase 12 midnight na kaming in-inform wherein yung buong weeks na nag-practice kami, is included yung Diggie and at the same time, meron kaming time para mag-prepare or para i-adjust yung pinaghandaan namin buong araw kahapon na drafts so talagang sobrang napunta kami sa disadvantage."

Yet despite the ban on the hero, Blacklist managed to sweep their rivals Omega Esports 3-0 and she hoped that this would be the last day that Diggie suffers the ban hammer.

"And buti na lang kahit auto-ban yung Diggie, nanalo pa rin kami and hopefully ngayong araw lang siya ma-ban kase parang first time yata ito nangyari na nagkaroon ng autoban sa playoffs, which is parang...weird," she bluntly said.

Was the Diggie ban too harsh?

As she kept on discussing about the hero, V33nus still kept on with her sentiments saying: "To be honest personally, medyo stupid yung bug para i-autoban nang ganoon."

Then she explained why the hero shouldn't be banned.

"Simple lang naman yung bug e, bawal ka mag-skill throughout the game, para lang magkaroon ka ng vision sa isang hero which is competitively speaking, bakit mo gagawin iyon? Wherein kaya mo naman bigyan ng vision using your bomb, makaka-damage ka pa."

She added: "Para sa akin too much na i-autoban siya, pwede naman i-restrict yung pagka-ban sa kanya katulad noong ginawa with Faramis, na bawal mag-Fleeting Time," explained OhMyV33nus.

With Diggie banned, Blacklist will be challenged in their upcoming clash against the number one seed Bren Esports.