The Queen reigns supreme as OhMyV33nus bags Player of the Week award

AFTER LEADING Blacklist International to back-to-back wins, Ohmyv33nus wins Razer Gold Player of the Week for MPL Philippines Week 7

Very rarely do healer mains shine in the local ML:BB scene as the meta remains in favor of crowd control and initiator support or tank heroes.

But as the regular season of MPL Season 11 neared its twilight, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna proved why she reigns as one of the best supports in the world after using a blend of old and new heroes to bring a different spice to Blacklist International’s Ultimate Bonding Experience (UBE) strategy.

As Blacklist International continued their quest to defend the MPL Philippines throne, the reigning regular season MVP’s healing remained as the team’s anchor and bagged the Razer Gold Player of the Week award from March 28 to April 2.

OhMyV33NUS averaged 9 assists and participated in 83.64 percent of Blacklist’s kills as Blacklist defeated Onic Philippines and RSG Slate Philippines in sweeps over the weekend.

Showing a different flavor to their UBE strategy with her Floryn pick and turning back the clock with her Estes, the three-time MPL PH champion’s impressive performance gave Blacklist International a better shot at taking one of the two upper bracket slots in the playoffs.

Despite clinching a 2-0 sweep against RSG with her signature hero running free in the drafts, she says there’s still room for improvement.

“It’s a 5 out of 10 for me. Para sa akin kasi hindi pa yun yung [best] game ko,” said OhMyV33NUS, who will get a Razer Blackshark V2 courtesy of Razer Gold.

OhMyV33nus beat teammate Edward “Edward” Dapadap, Bren Esports’ David “FlapTzy” Canon, and Week 6 winner Ben “Benthings” Maglaque of TNC for the weekly award voted upon by print and online media covering the MPL Philippines, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team.