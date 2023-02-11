Oheb and Steve Nash enter the MDL as Blacklist reveals academy roster

THE CLASS IS IN SESSION as Blacklist International reveals their academy roster for the upcoming debut of the MDL Philippines.

One name stood out as M3 MVP and Filipino Sniper, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, will be a part of the academy team. Based on the team's Tweet, Oheb will be using his experience in leading the up-and-coming squad.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The other members from the squad have been heavily linked to be involved in the MDL. Given Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto, Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales, and Eyon "Eyon" Usi's SEA Games outing, the three were once again called to serve as the next generation of superstars for Blacklist.

And to add to the hype, Blacklist added more firepower as Ian Jakob "Rindo" Seguiran will finally be in full display. Rindo showed glimpses of explosion with his assassin play during the recently concluded Sibol Qualifiers.

But it wasn't only the renowned, heavily linked names that were revealed as the Codebreakers introduced a newcomer in the scene.

In comes Steve "Steve" Nash Calunuran, who is touted by the org as a youngster with "the skillset of a vet." He'll be serving as the team's roamer/support player.

Coaching this team is MPL returnee, Lemuel Josh "Lembot" Lucban, who once played for Ownage and STI e-Olympians back in Seasons 4 and 5 respectively.

Watch Now

Where is Kevier

While the roster announcement is the main highlight, Blacklist likewise revealed that Kent "Kevier" Lopez who once played for the main roster back in Seasons 9 and 10 will be a part of the Academy roster in Season 2.

According to their post, his absence was due to his decision to focus on academics.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With this talented squad featuring the most hyped prospects in the amateur scene, Blacklist are hoping that the next generation of Codebreakers will rattle the scene.

Also, imagine a lob city connection between Steve Nash and the Filipino Sniper.