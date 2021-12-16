OHEB eager to take down RRQ once more as Blacklist vies for PH vs PH finals

AFTER LOSING to Onic PH in a commanding 3-0 sweep, RRQ will face another Filipino powerhouse in Blacklist International.

They last met in the MPL: Invitational where both teams went back-and-forth, punctuated by a shotcalling masterclass from Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna at the dying moments of the series.

But in their upcoming matchup, RRQ may exact their revenge as their lineup in M3 has been tweaked compared to their MPLI roster.

"Noong natalo namin sila, naglaro sina Psychooo at Skylar," said Kiel "OHEB" Soriano of RRQ's MPLI team that featured the two reserve players. "Feeling ko mas malakas sila ngayon."

With this stronger version of RRQ, OHEB admitted he is eager for face them once more.

“Matatalo namin sila, yun yung parang pinakagusto kong talunin dahil sila yung isa sa pinakamalakas sa tournament na ito," he said, speaking in a press conference after their victory against Keyd Stars.

He added: "Tsaka gusto namin silang talunin para maging PH vs. PH yung grand finals. Pinoy pride!”

OHEB admits that Blacklist have prepared for what's to come

With his Beatrix taking centerstage thus far in M3, it's possible that RRQ would be gunning for his hero pool.

But OHEB is confident that his team's gameplan would succeed.

“Sobrang expected na ibaban yung mga hero ko at tsaka marami kaming inihanda na strategy at hero. Kaya kapag iba-ban nila yung hero ko, magiging positive pa rin ako,” he said.

He also spoke about how Blacklist International has adjusted after their stunning loss against North American squad BTK that had sent them tumbling into the lower bracket.

“The fight with Onic Indonesia was the first time we solved our problems against BTK and I think we did resolve our problems. We just have to go back to the basics so that we can win our remaining matches,” he explained.

The loss even became their source of motivation.

"Kailangan talaga naming bumawi. Dahil sa pagkatalo namin dun, ang dami naming realization at yung nagsilbing inspirasyon na magpalakas sa lower bracket," he reflected.

