OG fights through lower bracket to win ESL ONE Stockholm Major

OG HAS once again proven why they’re a two-time The International winner, after triumphing in the ESL Stockholm Major following a hard-fought lower bracket run.

It was sweet revenge for the new OG roster, winning 3-1 against TSM FTX, who had kicked the team down to the lower bracket at the start of the playoffs.

Making the win even sweeter was the return of OG’s iconic duo Sebastien “Ceb” Debs and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein to the roster, standing in for support Misha and coach Chuvash.

North America’s last hope, TSM, looked like they would repeat against OG after taking Game 1 convincingly while handing OG their tournament trump card, Windranger.

But OG would find their groove in Game 2, evening out the series in a dominamt win.

With the series tied, Game 3 was a tug of war between the two squads. It was OG who found the edge after punishing TSM with a team wipe in the 31st minute despite the latter’s Aegis. It proved to be a decisive one, as TSM failed to find another winning team fight, calling GGs just before the 42-minute mark.

Sensing blood on the water, OG dominated Game 4. They would end the series in just under 34 minutes with a mammoth 37 kills against TSM’s four. Carry Yunagi took 11/2/8 kills/death/assists on his Bloodseeker, midlaner bzm had 10/0/13 on the storm spirit, and offlaner ATF had 9/0/14. Meanwhile, Ceb had 2/0/21 on his now signature Windranger.

With the win, OG would take home $200,000 (around P10.4 million) and 680 DPC points. They’re now third in the DPC rankings with 1140 DPC points, just under TSM, who now has 1280 DPC points.

As OG wings, SEA falters early in Stockholm

As for teams from our corner of the world, Southeast Asian squads barely made it to the major’s main stage. Both Boom and T1 exited the tournament in 9th to 12th place.

Meanwhile, Fnatic, who eliminated T1, had the opportunity to play on the main stage against OG. The SEA powerhouse dropped Game 1 but evened the series in Game 2. However, a team wipe at the tail end of a lengthy Game 3 would end Fnatic's hopes, ending their Stockholm run at 7th to 8th place to take home $12,500 (around P653,000) and 240 DPC points.

Following Stockholm, Fnatic goes up to seventh place in the ranking with 820 points, while Boom holds on at 12th with 622.5 points. T1 is at 15th with 328.3 points.

