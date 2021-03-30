Despite new stand-in, OB.Neon locks in playoff spot in Singapore Major

OB.Neon’s resurgence in Day 2 of the group stage at the ongoing Singapore Major has earned them a spot in the playoffs.

OB.Neon, composed of Erin ‘Yopaj’ Ferrer, Prieme ‘PlayHard’ Maque, Andrei ‘skem’ Ong, Jaunuel ‘Jaunuel’ Arcilla, started Day 2 of the Singapore Major with unfortunate news. Stand-in Rafael ‘Rapy’ Sicat Palo was prohibited from play after contact with a person that had tested positive for COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓

Now playing with Singaporean Yang ‘Deth’ Wu Heng, the team looked like their DPC SEA selves as they took a tie with then-undefeated Thunder Predator, as well as fellow last placer Alliance.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

OB.Neon — who announced a quick name change last weekend after Neon merged with OB Esports — would finish the day with a sweep of Team Liquid, with captain skem whipping out his pocket pick carry Nature's Prophet.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Game One saw Liquid in control for most of the early game as they took crucial pick-offs against the Pinoys. But efficient farming from skem’s Nature's Prophet prevented the Netherlands-based squad from snowballing a gold lead.

A failed Liquid dive in the mid-lane during the 23-minute mark netted the Pinoys crucial kills to recover the gold lead.

From there, OB.Neon switched tempo, coming at Liquid whenever they can. Yopaj’s Puck provided the Pinoys great initiations with his Dream Coils catching out the enemy’s mid lane Storm Spirit and offlane Mars.

Continue reading below ↓

Team Liquid would call GG 33 mins in the game, after staring at a 26k gold lead.

Game Two saw the Pinoys take an almost similar draft, replacing the midlane Puck with a Batrider and the four position from a Pangolier to an Earth Spirit. Meanwhile, Liquid tried a cheeky offlane Alchemist pick in the hopes of farming scepters for their team.

Continue reading below ↓

Deja vu marked the opening moments as Liquid took an early lead. But a team fight around the 12-minute mark saw Neon teamwipe Liquid and reclaim the gold lead. Another failed dive at 17:30 had Team Liquid wiping out once again in exchange for the Pinoy’s supports.

From here, the Pinoys were able to snowball their lead and force a GG call, 29 minutes into the match.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite the win, the Pinoys still need Alliance to drop a game against fellow Europeans Team Liquid in order to avoid a four-way tie for last place and elimination. The Pinoys will start the playoffs at the lower bracket, finishing 7th in the group stage.

Meanwhile, T1 failed to make it to the group stage as the team finished the Wild Card in 5th place. They only managed a win against bottom placer Team Nigma, who looked nothing like their TI9 second placer form.

Continue reading below ↓

The Singapore Major’s playoff stage starts tomorrow, March 31, with the upper bracket.