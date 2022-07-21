For EXP laner Nathzz, this 11-year-old fan is an inspiration

WHEN shoutcaster Chantelle Hernandez passed the mic to Gab, an 11-year-old RSG PH fan who attended the team's pre-season meet and greet event, the young boy from Manila immediately asked: “Pwede kitang yakapin Nathzz?”

Immediately, Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo blushed, but he didn’t hesitate to go down the stage to fulfill the request of his fan.

When Gab was asked why he admires Nathzz, the 11-year-old replied: “Dahil malakas siya mag-EXP lane tsaka marunong siyang mandurog ng kalaban.”

His fandom for Nathzz was the exact reason why he went to the event. His aunt, Zee, told Spin.ph that Gab would constantly remind her about the meet and greet session.

“Every day kase talaga siya naglalaro [ng Mobile Legends], and I recall matagal na and I think even before manalo sila ng MSC, fan siya. So, when he found out na dito lang sa Greenhills, he kept asking me everyday,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

“We support him kase we know yung importance yung makita niya yung idol niya and we want to encourage that pero at the same time we also want to know na we will give everything we can as long as siya ay magpakabait at mag-aral ng mabuti.”

Her support for her nephew also made her realize the ups and downs of being a competitive gamer. Zee revealed that Gab would often be agitated from playing Mobile Legends, and it was only when she finally brought him to this event that she realized why.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

During the event, RSG premiered a video of their MSC journey, which featured the emotional rollercoaster that the team had to endure before they became champions.

“Wala naman siyang problem, I think the only problem is sobrang into the game siya. So sometimes syempre lahat nananalo, natatalo. I don’t play ML but I know games and I know kapag naiinis ka talaga, naiinis ka, and it changes his mood," she said. "Yun yung downside ng game, so kaya kami nandito para makita niya na ma-encounter niya na sa lahat nangyayari yun.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nathzz felt honored to witness a diehard fan

As for Nathzz, witnessing a fan idolizing him was a heartwarming experience.

"Masaya kase may mga taong ganun na sinusuportahan ka talaga tapos sobrang na-appreciate ko and damang-dama ko yung support niya sa akin kaya masarap sa feeling," said the RSG EXP laner.

He added by giving Gab some words of wisdom: "Kung nag-e-ML siya pagpatuloy niya yan kase 15 years old pa lang ako, magsi-sixteen na pero naabot ko yung pangarap ko. Maaabot mo yung pangarap mo basta work hard ka palagi."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.