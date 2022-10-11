No scalpers allowed in playoffs, says MPL-PH as it reminds fans of QC ordinance

TICKETS TO the upcoming MPL-PH playoffs are selling like hotcakes.

Amid the high demand for tickets, the league reminded fans that scalping is prohibited.

“Mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ang scalping o pagbebenta ng mga tickets sa presyong mas mataas sa itinakda, alinsunod sa Quezon City Ordinance 2744-2018,” said the league in an announcement.

According to the QC ordinance, penalty for scalping is P5,000 or one year’s imprisonment. A second violation automatically nets both a P5,000 fine and an imprisonment of one year.

MPL-PH warns: Buy only from official ticketing partner

“Hinihikayat ng MPL Philippines ang lahat na bumili lamang ng tickets sa aming opisyal na ticketing partner,” the statement ended.

Day passes for the playoffs, which will be held inside Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan at Robinsons Bridgetowne in Bagumbayan, QC, are priced at P150 for silver and P350 for gold on Days 1 and 2, and then P350 for silver and P550 for gold for the final two days of the competition.

You can only purchase tickets from their online partner Ticket2me. A glance at their website shows that all of the tickets for the four-day competition are already sold out, with only a few individual match passes left for the playoffs’ first day on October 20.

We are confirming with MPL-PH representatives if any tickets are still available.

