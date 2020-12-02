‘No camping,’ cautions DataBlitz as PS5 release looms

AS early as now, DataBlitz is once again trying to manage expectations for the upcoming release of the PS5.

One of the country’s biggest video game retailers sent out this tweet today, warning would-be buyers that on the day of the December 11 launch of the PS5, you cannot just go out to the store and pick up one off the shelf.

And you definitely shouldn’t camp out in front of a store (or a mall) in the hopes of getting one.

Continue reading below ↓

“Please don't camp outside our branches before December 11. All stocks available are allocated and available only to those who are able to preorder,” the retailer said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For the release of the much-awaited new Sony console, DataBlitz and seven other retailers authorized by Sony Interactive Entertainment opened their website for online-only preorders in a five-minute window last November 20. Even before the five-minute time period was up, stocks were already apparently sold out.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In the outcry that followed, DataBlitz issued a statement the day after preorder.

“To those who were not able to secure a preorder slot [...] we sincerely feel for you,” it said. “Still, from the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank each and every [one] for giving it their best shot and participating in the preorder offer. Hopefully, the next time we receive more stocks, the situation would be better, although at the moment, this is far from sure and certain.”

Continue reading below ↓

DataBlitz’s warning echoes that off Sony’s own admonitions at the global release of the PlayStation 5.

“No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day — please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online,” said Sid Shuman, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Senior Director of Communications, in a blog post posted on November 5.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.