Nintendo Switch OLED is P24,995 in Datablitz, comes with two games

THE LATEST model of the Nintendo Switch has dropped in Datablitz, and the popular video games retailer is packaging it in a bundle with two free games, all for P24,995.

Announced last July 6, the new Nintendo Switch isn’t exactly the high-powered pro model some fans were asking for. But it does come with a crisp, brilliant, vibrant OLED screen. While the system remains around the same size, the display is also slightly larger at 7 inches.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model also comes with a wide, adjustable stand for tabletop mode, and — for more stable internet speeds — a built-in LAN port so you can just plug in your internet’s wired connection.

It’s packed with 64GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.

What games come with Nintendo Switch OLED bundle in Datablitz?

The two games available will vary per branch, said Datablitz. In the ecommerce store, you can choose from Dragonball Fighter Z, Fire Emblem Warriors, God Eater 3, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Complete Edition, and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore.

If you want the latest and greatest from Nintendo to come with your new system, Metroid Dread is also out now for P2,595.

