Nigma Galaxy, Fennel Adversity are PH’s reps to the inaugural Wild Rift League-Asia

NIGMA GALAXY AND FENNEL ADVERSITY will be the country’s two representatives for the upcoming inaugural Wild Rift League – Asia this coming April and July.

The Philippine Qualifiers, which began last February 10, saw 18 teams battle it out for the chance to become the first two Pinoy squads to join the inaugural Wild Rift League – Asia this coming April.

The qualifiers were divided into two phases with phase 1 being the open qualifier. The top two teams from phase 1 move on to phase 2 where they meet two seeded teams in a double-elimination format. The top two teams earn the spot in the inaugural Wild Rift League Asia slated for April of this year.

After two weeks of qualifiers, it was Nigma Galaxy who earned the first slot after beating WCS Philippines champs The 300 (3-2) in the upper bracket finals of Phase 2.

NGX was able to grab the early lead after winning games 2 and 3. Nigma controlled most of game 4, but a miraculous team fight in the 20th minute saw momentum swing back to The 300. It was enough with The 300 forcing a decider by the 25th minute.

Game 5 saw both squads dead even for most of the game. Both squads trade team fights and kills left and right not giving an inch to the other. But it was NGX who finally broke the deadlock with a great engage from their support Galio at the 21:30 mark. The chaos saw NGX quickly take down two of The 300’s champions. This opened up Baron and was enough to end the game in the 24th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Meanwhile, it was finally sweet revenge for the revamped Fennel Adversity roster as they earned the second WRL-A slot after finally beating The 300, 3-1 on Sunday.

Fennel was the first to get on the win column after a comeback against The 300. The WCS Philippines champions would equalize in game two but it was Fennel who would triumph in the series as they close out tightly contested games three and four.

With their wins, Nigma Galaxy and Fennel Adversity join Vietnam’s Cerberus Esports and Team Flash as well as Thailand’s Buriram United and Invate Esports in the APAC league of WRL-Asia. They now await the winner of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier as well as the lone directly invited Korean squad.

How WRL-Asia will work

In a new blog post on the Wild Rift Esports website, Riot Games has finally unveiled a bit more detail for the upcoming WRL-Asia.

There will be two seasons for WRL-Asia for the year with the first one slated for April to July. There will be three stages, a regular season, playoffs, and then the LAN finals.

The top four APAC teams from the Regular season will move on to the playoffs. The top two would then move on to the Finals. Meanwhile, the bottom teams will play in a relegation series for future APAC seats.

Meanwhile, China will field 12 teams from the WRL-CN. The top 8 teams will move on to the playoffs, and only the top two will move on to the LAN Finals.

Watch Now

While the WRL-Asia is ongoing Riot has already planned APAC Regional events for June to November which will serve as the entryway to get into the WRL-Asia.