BreakTheCode, #NexplayRoar trend on Twitter during Blacklist win over NXP

THE TENSE matchup between Nexplay EVOS and Blacklist International sent fans into minor cardiac arrests — and rocketed the fan-favorite team’s hashtag #NexplayRoar in the Twitter trending charts.
All that social media support, however, came for naught, as Nexplay fell out of the MPL-PH playoffs, succumbing 0-3 to a re-energized Blacklist International.
The codebreakers were reinforced by Kiel “OHEB” Soriano, fresh off a two-series suspension and showing the agents what they’d been missing.
Blacklist fans also tweeted up a storm, with the hashtag #BreakTheCode racking up 24,000 tweets and counting at the close of the series.
Check out some choice Blacklist vs Nexplay reactions here:
Prayer warriors strong
Welcome back, OHEB
Salute to NXP! What a season!
