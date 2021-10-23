Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    #BreakTheCode, #NexplayRoar trend on Twitter during Blacklist win over NXP

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now

    THE TENSE matchup between Nexplay EVOS and Blacklist International sent fans into minor cardiac arrests — and rocketed the fan-favorite team’s hashtag #NexplayRoar in the Twitter trending charts.

    All that social media support, however, came for naught, as Nexplay fell out of the MPL-PH playoffs, succumbing 0-3 to a re-energized Blacklist International.

    The codebreakers were reinforced by Kiel “OHEB” Soriano, fresh off a two-series suspension and showing the agents what they’d been missing.

    Nexplay, Blacklist International trend on Twitter during their playoff series.

    Blacklist fans also tweeted up a storm, with the hashtag #BreakTheCode racking up 24,000 tweets and counting at the close of the series.

    Check out some choice Blacklist vs Nexplay reactions here:

    Prayer warriors strong

    Welcome back, OHEB

    Salute to NXP! What a season!

