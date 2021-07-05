Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Nexplay EVOS snaps up Haze after Omega Esports dissolves ML squad

    by Lio Mangubat
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Nexplay/Facebook

    DAYS after Omega Esports announced that it would dissolve its Mobile Legends squad, MPL vet Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon was quick to move on.

    Via social media, Nexplay announced that it would be snapping up Omega’s support and longtime Mobile Legends pro player Haze.

    “His extensive game knowledge and experience brought about his previous achievements such as MPL-PH Season 1 CHAMPION, MPC 2017 CHAMPION, MSC 2018 CHAMPION, SEACA 2018 CHAMPION, and TOP GLOBAL TANK will surely be of great value to the team!” said the esports organization, which had recently inked a partnership with Southeast Asian esports powerhouse EVOS.

    This announcement confirms an earlier report by Tiebreaker Times’ Jonash Dannug, citing multiple sources that Haze had already entered Nexplay’s bootcamp.

    Haze and the former Omega Esports team

    It’s a reunion that’s been years in the making, as Haze returns to the fold of Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio, who mentored Bata-anon’s Aether Main championship squad in the debut season of the MPL-PH.

    At around the same time as Nexplay’s announcement, Haze posted a picture of Dogie and his new teammates at Nexplay, sitting comfortably inside the NXP home base.

    “We're looking forward to your next achievements with us!” said Haze’s new team to close out its announcement.

