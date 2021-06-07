Nexplay’s Yawi departs bootcamp, new team still unrevealed

ONE of Nexplay’s “big three” has departed the bootcamp.

In a video uploaded to his vlog on YouTube, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera said his emotional farewells to the rest of Nexplay as he packed his bags and headed home. The fan-favorite squad drafted him back in Season 6, but he says he's now off to a new team — which, for now, remains unrevealed.

“Siguro magpapahinga muna ako, guys, bago tayo sumabak sa gera, sa ating bagong journey sa bagong team,” the roamer said near the end of his video.

He added: “Suportahan niyo pa rin ako, guys, kaming big three, kung saan man sila mapunta. Di ko pa alam kung saan si H2 tsaka si Renejay.”

Yawi is referring to John Paul “H2wo” Cabrera and Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse — the Nexplay squaddies coach Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio refers to as his big three.

Over a series of vlogs, Dogie has been documenting the trades of Yawi, H2wo, and Renejay, but has not revealed where they’ll be heading next.

As Yawi said his goodbyes to Dogie, the coach left him with a parting shot: “Sa lilipatan mo, sana matalo kayo.”

In a video also uploaded yesterday, the coach and streamer talked about briefly about Yawi after dismissing rumors that there was an MPL-PH Season 1 Aether Main reunion in the cards.

“May offer na si Yawi. Si Renejay, may offer rin siya, kino-consider niya rin yun. Meron sila hanggang end of next week para sabihin kung magse-stay sila o i-a-accept nila offer na yun,” Ignacio said.

He added: “Kapag pinilit mo hindi palipatin yung player, ayoko yung maging masama ang loob niya.”

Yawi ended the MPL-PH regular season with a 2.57 KDA ratio, racking up 54 kills and 249 assists. His team moved to the playoffs with a 6-7 win-loss record, but were the first to be eliminated in the heated Mobile Legends postseason, falling to Work Auster Force, 3-1.

