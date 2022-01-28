Nexplay's H2wo rushed to the hospital before Blacklist Sibol clash

NEXPLAY EVOS has suffered a major blow in their Sibol qualifier campaign as John Paul “H2wo” Salonga was rushed to the hospital prior to their matchup against Blacklist International. But H2wo was able to recover in time to join Game 3 of the series.

The incident was confirmed by H2wo himself, on his official Twitter page, where he said that he was suffering from a severe stomachache.

“Umay, sumabay pa sakit ng tiyan gl na lang," Salonga wrote.

Nexplay manager Dale Lopez also posted a picture of the ailing athlete on his Instagram Stories.

A long delay took place prior to the start of the series, which could perhaps be attributed to his sickness. Some fans even went as far as harassing the players before the match, forcing Nexplay head coach, John Michael “Zico” Dizon and MPL caster and former Nexplay analyst, Neil “Midnight” De Guzman to come to the players' defense.

“Sinugod sa ospital si H2, kung wala kayong magandang sasabihin matulog na lang kayo!” said the current Nexplay head coach.

“If mangha-hate kayo, wag na kayo mag-comment. Dangal ng Pilipinas ito at pangarap ng mga manlalaro,” said the MPL analyst on Facebook.

Dlar wishes H2Wo a speedy recovery

Meanwhile there were players who expressed their support to H2wo’s recovery, most notably from Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera from Onic PH.

“Daming nagkakasakit na pro player ah, sana maging okay tayong lahat. Get well soon tid @h2wooff1cial.”

The long delay that took place led to Nexplay conceding Game 1, giving Blacklist International the momentum to proceed to the next round. But H2wo was able to return for Game 3.

