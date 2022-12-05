In series of screenshots, H2wo alleges financial, personal issues within his family

JOHN PAUL "H2WO" SALONGA has had enough.

After her mother, Susana Campos Miranda, went live on TikTok regarding their family finances, H2wo decided to respond by showing a series of screenshots of their private conversations.

He admitted that he never wanted to go public, but he was left with no choice.

"As much as possible ayoko sana gawing public to dahil usapang pamilya ito. Ito pinaka masakit na pwede kong gawin sa buong buhay ko, ang ilabas yung kwento ng family ko sa public," said Salonga in his official Facebook page.

"Kailangan ko gawin kasi ang dami ng taong nadadamay, mga taong mahal ko at nirerespeto ko na hindi naman dapat nadadamay."

H2wo posts screenshots of his conversations with his mom

Initially, it started with some screenshots that revealed H2wo monitoring her mother's expenses. Per month, H2wo promised to give her mother P25,000, but the amount wasn't enough to shoulder his mother's expenditures.

Salonga, who is called "Kokoy" or "Koy" by his mother, tried to ask his mom for receipts.

Said Salonga in one conversation: "Ma, next time po pwede ko po bang hingin lahat ng resibo? Para ma tansya ko po kung magkano po ipapadala ko sa inyo, minamanage ko na po kase mga pumapasok at lumalabas na pera."

According to screenshots posted by the Nexplay EVOS jungler, his mother could be mercurial, expressing her desire to move to the highlands, even if H2wo had already built a house for her.

"Kapag sa bundok na ako nakatira, hindi mo na ako need bigyan ng allowance," she assured her son in one chat, to which H2wo replied, "Ma, bakit po kayo titira sa bundok e pinagawan ko nga po kayo ng bahay para komportable kayo?"

Some evidence of a strained relationship between H2wo's mom and sister also appeared.

"Utos ba yan ng ate mo?" asked Miranda in one chat.

Then, in another, "Naiinis ako sa ate mo Koy, sasabog dibdib ko sa sama ng loob. [...] Baka gusto ng ama at ate mo sila tumira sa bahay mo Koy? Sige sa kanila nalang lahat. Bigay mo sa ama at ate mo."

H2wo's mom also asked for additional funds to treat her hemorrhoid problem, as well as increasing house repair and maintenance costs.

At one point, his mother revealed that she was pawning household items just for funds. She also asked for P50,000 (this request, said H2wo, came during the middle of an MLBB battle), before going up to P100,000, and then P125,000.

Miranda also violently reacted to H2wo's decision to hire a separate contractor for the house. "Huwag ka na magpadala [ng] tao dito. Patayin ko lang yan," she wrote.

Instead, she chose to go with what H2wo said was an unlicensed contractor. His manager adviced against the move, which led Miranda to say, "Mag-live ako sa TikTok, sabihin ko bobo finance manager mo, hindi makaintindi, mga gunggong!"

H2wo alleges more issues

Salonga also made public a private conversation with his brother, where he asked if their mother was still gambling.

"Huwag mong sabihin tinanong ko," admonished the player.

The brother replied in the affirmative, and advised him to just send money to him instead of his mother. "Iipunin ko naman Koy," he assured H2wo.

According to H2wo's screenshots, Miranda would also show flashes of jealousy, especially after she spotted H2wo celebrating teammate Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's birthday.

"Sige ka baka lasunin ka ng nanay ni Yawi, diyan magkaaway kami nun," she said, according to a screenshot.

H2wo came to the defense of his friend, saying, "Si Tita Ye (Yawi's mom) never ako pinakitaan masama, bakit ganyan tingin mo sa mga tao? Pati si Tita Ye idadamay mo dahil sa pagmamahal mo sa pera, ma ano nangyayare sa iyo."

In H2wo's screenshots, Miranda made clear her displeasure at H2wo's father and sister. This came to a head when she got offended when his girlfriend Mika Salamanca greeted her father.

"Nakakainggit ama mo, mahal niyo ni Kikay ama niyo. Ako hindi! Yun ang nafe-feel ko kaya naiiyak lang ako Koy," she said.

"Ma, hindi naman po ito competition," replied H2wo. "Kung napanood niyo po yung vlog ng mabuti, random po yung picture. Nagkataon na si papa yung lumabas and wala naman pong masama na batiin ko si papa. Kahit naman po kase ano mangyare, mahal ko naman kayo kase magulang kayo, kayo ni papa."

But despite H2wo's response, his mother continued to lash out, calling H2wo and his sister "[ma]yabang" now that they had come into some money.

"Hindi ko malilimutan itong ginawa niyo sa akin. May awa ang Diyos makakaraos din ako mag-isa. Ama niyo ba biniyak ang tiyan ha! Kundi dahil sa akin, wala kayo ngayon sa mundo tapos ina pinagpalit sa ama nilang adik! I hate you all Kokoy, Kikay, at ama niyong adik. Mamatay na siya! Kahit sino sa inyo makita ko lang talaga, papatayin ko talaga kayong lahat!"

H2wo apologizes

With tensions getting heated, Salonga decided to apologize to everyone involved. including Yawi, Yawi's mother, and Mika Salamanca.

"Pasensiya na sa lahat ng nadamay, sorry kase nasali kayo sa gulo na ito. Salamat sa mga umintindi at sa mga naka-misunderstood, sana naliwanagan kayo.

"Kay Tita Ye at Yawi, sorry hindi niyo deserve itong mga nangyare at sobrang important part kayo ng buhay ko. Pinaka gusto ko humingi ng tawad kay Mika, sa lahat ng issue ko ikaw sumasalo at never ka nagreklamo. Tanggap ka lang nang tanggap. Salamat sa pag-intindi sa pamilya at mga problema ko.

"Gusto ko din maghindi nang tawad sa papa at ate ko, alam ko yung stress na dinanas niyo simula bata pa kame nina kuya."