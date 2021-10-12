Nexplay, Omega hit with $3,000 penalty for controversial match

THE MPL-PH has announced their decisions regarding the controversial Sunday matchup between Omega Esports and Nexplay EVOS.

The league outlined the rules that the teams had violated in a series that featured unconventional lineups, lopsided scores, and an overall sense of unprofessionalism.

According the MPL-PH S8 rulebook, both teams committed the following offenses: 12.1.1.2 Competitive Integrity, and 12.1.5 Professional Manner.

Because they broke these rules, the MPL-PH Operating Committee gave equal punishment to both teams.

“Although NXPE and OMG have been cooperating with officials to actively investigate, both teams still bear management responsibilities for the issue," it said in a statement. "Both NXPE and OMG will get a $3000 penalty and a serious warning.”

$3,000 is roughly equal to around P152,350.

Individual players also meted serious warnings in Nexplay-Omega controversy

In addition they mentioned that the players who competed in the match will be barred from the league's individual accolades.

“Players Hito, Raizen, Dian, Allidap, and Z4pnu from Omega Esports are no longer eligible to be part of Season 8's personal awards selection," the statement said. Likewise, "Players Yawi, Renejay,YellyHaze, Dogie, and H2wo from Nextplay EVOS are no longer eligible to be part of Season 8 personal awards selection."

But Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” will also bear additional punishment, as he was seen performing an unsportsmanlike gesture during the livestream. As in the case of Blacklist's Kiel “OHEB” Soriano, the charismatic streamer will be fined and suspended in the next two matches.

"During game 3, Player Dogie of NXPE broke the following rule: 12.2.1 Making a prohibited pose. We will be issuing the following penalty to him: Fine of $500 and suspension in the next two matches," said the MPL-PH.

At the end of the announcement, the MPL committee expressed the reasons for their decision.

“We want to reinforce that competitive integrity is one of our core values as a league. Any team or player is subject to the rulebook and guidelines as stipulated within, and they must take full ownership and accountability of what they've done.”

It added: “We will continuously strive towards becoming one of, if not the best, MOBA esports leagues and we will not let these incidents dampen the joy of competing.”

