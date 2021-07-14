Dogie returns to active play as Nexplay EVOS unveils S8 team

SPORTING an afro, Setsuna ‘Dogie’ Ignacio steals the show in Nexplay EVOS’ roster reveal, as the longtime Mobile Legends entrepreneur, coach, and influencer suits up as support for the team’s Season 8 try.

The roster was revealed in a very Valorant-inspired video.

He will join his so-called “Big Three”: Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, and Jhon "H2wo" Salonga.

Dogie last suited up for the Happy Feet Emperors in The Nationals back in 2019. The team finished in second place. Ignacio also bannered a team composed of Renejay, Hate, OhMyV33nus, and popular streamer Edgar "ChooxTv" Dumali in an exhibition showmatch against Team Andrea in last season's All-Star games.

As previously announced, former Omega Esports stalwart and SEA Games gold medalist Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon is also joining Nexplay EVOS.

Rounding out the team is James “Jeymz” Gloria, now in his second year in the MPL, as well as new rookies Sanford and Hesa.

Replacing Dogie as head coach is John Michael “Zico” Dizon.

Speaking with Manila Bulletin’s Jeremiah Sevilla, Adrian Rob Son, Nexplay’s head of business and development, said that they had been scouting players they could recruit from other orgs, but ultimately, “we decided to hone the players we have.”

For the upcoming Season 8, Nexplay partnered with Southeast Asian esports organization EVOS.

