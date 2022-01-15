Nexplay EVOS goes fast and furious with their S9 roster reveal

IT seems Nexplay EVOS are saving the best for last, after all they were the only team that has yet to reveal their final roster for the upcoming 9th Season of the MPL Philippines.

And after Blacklist International unveiled their main roster, they decided to patiently wait. Hours after the Codebreakers made their announcement, the team officially revealed their roster.

Losing Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera was definitely massive, but they still have their core from last season. Their main starters from last season, namely John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse, Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-anon, and Jhonwin "Hesa" Dela Merced Vergara have opted to stay.

Then their reserve player and popular streaming icon, Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio, will also be featured in Season 9.

As for their new players? The team has decided to give Jeff Lenjesson "S4gitnu" Subang a chance for redemption as he was given the green light to return to the MPL scene.

And they hired a plethora of new recruits such as Ureshiii, Donut, Elpizo, Cadenza, and MPTheKing, who all played for AP Esports in the amateur scene.

The team will still be coached by John Michael "Zico" Dizon.

Besides Yawi, some notable exclusions from last season's roster included Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya and James "Jeymz" Gloria.

The hype surrounding this team

Prior to their announcement, the team was building up the excitement as they encouraged their community to type #NexplayEvosMPLPHS9, which would force them to reveal their roster.

This hashtag eventually topped the Twittersphere, as fans have eagerly awaited to see their final roster. There were even blurred images of members of the team to add more to the prestige.

Initially, Nexplay seemed to be trolling their fanbase as they commented on their Facebook post saying: "Parang ayaw nyo ata. Edi don't"

But eventually they managed to uphold their end of the bargain with a late night roster reveal.

Even after their final roster reveal, some fans are eargerly anticipating for a video version, with the cars in the background signifying that the team might go for something, "Fast and Furious."

But knowing Nexplay, they might further surprise us.

