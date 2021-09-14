Nexplay addresses viral post: ‘Replacement of bootcamp managers on the way’

AFTER Myca “Yshin” Pascual’s rant regarding the alleged mismanagement of Nexplay’s female Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team, Nexplay officially released a public statement via Facebook.

The statement began with an assurance that an internal investigation involving the concerned parties is ongoing.

“The management of Nexplay is currently conducting its internal investigation on the matters raised by one of the participants in the recent bootcamp concerning allegations of mismanagement, among others, and is currently reaching out to the concerned parties,” the organization wrote.

The organization likewise promised that they’ll address the issue objectively.

In the meantime, “Nexplay management appeals for sobriety and understanding,” it said.

Nexplay added: “Furthermore, the replacement of new bootcamp managers is on the way.”

Besides discussing the issues centered on their recently disbanded female team, the organization encouraged the community to be responsible with their actions, even going as far as warning everyone about possible legal consequences.

“While similar incidents may sometimes be unavoidable, everyone is encouraged to likewise be circumspect in their actions as any further defamatory remark against those concerned may result in legal action,” it warned.

Nexplay finished their statement by pledging continued support for Filipino gamers.

“We assure the public that this bootcamp shall be a success, that Nexplay shall continue to support Filipino gamers, as their success is yours and our success.”

