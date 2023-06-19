New MLBB regions emerge as M5 World Championship features a Wild Card format

PHNOM PENH, 18 JUNE – The M5 World Championship will introduce a Wild Card format in addition to the Group and Knockout stages of the competition. Marking its fifth anniversary, the M-Series turns to a new chapter with a new and upgraded tournament model to boost the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports ecosystem.

This marks the first time the international MOBA tournament has introduced the format to the prestigious M-series, involving both mature and emerging regions. The move serves to empower the global esports ecosystem with more opportunities to engage in cross-regional dialogues and encourage inclusivity.

The Wild Card will be hosted in November, featuring eight regions in a different country, followed by the Group and Knockout Stages at the Philippines in December. The M5 Champion will walk away with the lion's share of USD 900,000 (Php50 million).

The list of confirmed regions as of this time of writing for the Wild Card include: Malaysia, Mekong, Latin America, South Asia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA), and Mongolia. The remaining (two) regions will be announced at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Direct / Invited Regions Slot Allocation Philippines 2 - Champion and Runner-up from MPL Philippines Indonesia 2 - Champion and Runner-up from MPL Indonesia Latin America 2 - Champion and Runner-up from LIGA LATAM Malaysia 1 - MPL Malaysia Champion Singapore 1 - MPL Singapore Champion Cambodia 1 - MPL Cambodia Champion Myanmar 1 - M5 Myanmar Qualifier Champion North America 1 - North America Challenger Tournament Champion Türkiye 1 - MLBB Türkiye Championship Champion MENA 1 - MPL Middle East & North Africa Champion EECA 1 - Champion from MLBB Continental Championships Wild Card (Subject to Change for Regions, Two More To Be Confirmed) Regions Slot Allocation Malaysia 1 - Runner-up from MPL Malaysia MEKONG 1 - Champion of M5 MEKONG Qualifier Latin America 1 - Third placement from LIGA LATAM South Asia 1 - Winner from MLBB Champions Battle EECA 1 - Runner-up from MLBB Continental Championships Mongolia 1 - M5 World Championship National Wild Card Qualifier Mongolia To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed

Potential regions

With the announcement of the two unconfirmed regions, comes the limitless possibilities to further expound the scene.

Japan who was considered a dark horse region in the first world championship and was last seen back in the M2 tournament might be a prospect that MOONTON could potentially revive.

Then with the release of the game to the Chinese market, a new region could emerge that could challenge the dominance of the SEA region.

And with Europe being overlooked, perhaps we could see MOONTON further tapping into their market.